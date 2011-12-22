Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 January futures up 0.76 pct at 0748 GMT

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank said on Wednesday it would overhaul its management team, replacing its chief financial officer and the head of its investment bank as it tries to restore investor confidence after a brutal year.

EDF

The French utility, a core shareholder of Italy's Edison , faces a new board meeting called by Edison on Dec. 29 to decide on an action plan for the financing of the company in 2012.

Edison's core Italian investors have raised the stakes for handing control of Italy's No. 2 power generator to EDF by calling on the French giant to give them all of Edison's power-generating subsidiary Edipower.

LATECOERE

French aerospace company Latecoere said on Thursday it had reached a deal with its bankers to refinance 96 percent of its banking debt and 60 percent of its convertibe bonds. The deal notably includes a seven-year syndicated credit of 391.9 million euros and a four-year facturing contract worth 76 million euros.

ACCOR

Accor said that it sold the hotel Mercure Warszawa Fryderyk Chopin to Echo Investment SA for 31 million euros as part of its asset-light strategy. Overall Accor and its subsidiary Orbis sold 100 million euros of assets in Poland in 2011.

BOUYGUES

KPN said on Thursday it was to sell its KPN France unit to Bouygues Telecom for an undisclosed amount.

The sale will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2011.

AREVA

French prosecutors are probing allegations of spying by private investigators looking into the business affairs of the former chief executive of nuclear group Areva and her husband, judicial sources said on Wednesday.

EADS

Airbus is on course to end 2011 with well over 1,600 orders, pushing Boeing to the lowest market share of their 40-year rivalry, but Boeing has stored up momentum for a comeback as both companies put fresh vigour into their most-sold jets. its second-busiest December schedule after 2009.

LAFARGE

The world's biggest cement maker is seeking a buyer for its cement operations in South Africa in a deal that may fetch $700-$800 million euros, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing two unnamed sources.

SANOFI

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said the French drug maker has withdrawn the application submitted to U.S. health regulators seeking marketing approval for the colon cancer drug being co-developed by the companies.

