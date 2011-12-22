Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 January futures up 0.76 pct at 0748 GMT
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank said on Wednesday it would overhaul its
management team, replacing its chief financial officer and the
head of its investment bank as it tries to restore investor
confidence after a brutal year.
EDF
The French utility, a core shareholder of Italy's Edison
, faces a new board meeting called by Edison on Dec. 29
to decide on an action plan for the financing of the company in
2012.
Edison's core Italian investors have raised the
stakes for handing control of Italy's No. 2 power generator to
EDF by calling on the French giant to give them all of Edison's
power-generating subsidiary Edipower.
LATECOERE
French aerospace company Latecoere said on Thursday it had
reached a deal with its bankers to refinance 96 percent of its
banking debt and 60 percent of its convertibe bonds. The deal
notably includes a seven-year syndicated credit of 391.9 million
euros and a four-year facturing contract worth 76 million euros.
ACCOR
Accor said that it sold the hotel Mercure Warszawa Fryderyk
Chopin to Echo Investment SA for 31 million euros as part of its
asset-light strategy. Overall Accor and its subsidiary Orbis
sold 100 million euros of assets in Poland in 2011.
BOUYGUES
KPN said on Thursday it was to sell its KPN France
unit to Bouygues Telecom for an undisclosed amount.
The sale will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2011.
AREVA
French prosecutors are probing allegations of spying by
private investigators looking into the business affairs of the
former chief executive of nuclear group Areva and her husband,
judicial sources said on Wednesday.
EADS
Airbus is on course to end 2011 with well over 1,600 orders,
pushing Boeing to the lowest market share of their
40-year rivalry, but Boeing has stored up momentum for a
comeback as both companies put fresh vigour into their most-sold
jets.
its second-busiest December schedule after 2009.
LAFARGE
The world's biggest cement maker is seeking a buyer for its
cement operations in South Africa in a deal that may fetch
$700-$800 million euros, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday,
citing two unnamed sources.
SANOFI
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said the French drug
maker has withdrawn the application submitted to U.S. health
regulators seeking marketing approval for the colon cancer drug
being co-developed by the companies.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................