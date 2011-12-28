Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank is to announce a partnership in consumer credit with Russia's top lender Sberbank, a BNP spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

CARREFOUR

The French retailer, dogged by profit warnings and eroding investor confidence, said on Tuesday it had sold 97 supermarket properties held by its real-estate arm to an asset manager for 365 million euros ($476.91 million).

AREVA, ERAMET

The French nuclear group on Tuesday said it was in exclusive negotiations with France's sovereign wealth fund FSI for the sale of its 26 percent stake in mining group Eramet.

EDF

Italian market regulator Consob has asked Edison's shareholders to clarify the deal that would see French state power company EDF tighten its grip on Italy's No 2 utility by buying off a group of shareholders who had opposed its offer.

