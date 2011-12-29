Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are up 0.54 pct at 0801 GMT

AEROPORTS DE PARIS The airport operator said on Wednesday it signed an agreement, via its architecture and engineering filial ADPI, with CSWADI (China Southwest Design Institute) to work on the design of the future Terminal 3 of the Jiangbei airport in Chongqing, les Echos reported.

VILMORIN The world's fourth-largest seed group has started an investment program of 43 million euros until 2013 via its filial HM Clause and will cut its main sites from 6 to 3, French newspaper Les Echos reported.

TOTAL The oil major said discussions could be delayed with Gazprom and Statoil on the Shtokman offshore gaz project, Les Echos wrote.

EDF

Italy market regulator Consob is unlikely to call on the French state-controlled power company to offer minority shareholders in Edison a higher price than the one it offered core Italian investors to win control of Italy's No.2 utility, market operators said on Wednesday.

