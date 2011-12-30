Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are up 0.56 pct at 0802 GMT

AMSTERDAM MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS

The Dutch biotech small-cap said it raised 2.5 million euros from a private placement of shares to three of its existing shareholders - Forbion Capital Partners, Gilde Healthcare Partners and Advent Venture Partners.

AMT, which specialises in developing human gene-based therapies, said that even after the share issue it will still have a negative equity position.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The Trust Company of the West Group Inc and star bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital on Thursday said they had settled all claims between them, ending a long-running legal saga.

Separately, the French bank's Chinese fund venture will temporarily suspend participation in initial public offerings in the country, a rare move by an institutional investor that highlights the recent high pricing of many mainland IPOs.

LAGARDERE

Qatar Holding has raised its stake in Lagardere to over 10 percent, making the Gulf state the largest shareholder in the struggling French media-to-aerospace conglomerate.

EDF

The price agreed by EDF and Italian investors to give the French utility full management control of Italy's No. 2 utility, Edison, was the result of talks and in line with the average market price of the last 12 months, the companies said on Thursday.

