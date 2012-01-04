Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
EDF
The utility on Tuesday said the French nuclear safety
watchdog's post-Fukushima recommendations would cost around 10
billion euros ($13.05 billion).
RENAULT
The auto maker said on Tuesday it would announce plans for
low-cost cars in India this year with Japanese affiliate Nissan
, after weighing the alliance's technologies against
those of potential partners.
BNP PARIBAS, SOCIETE GENERALE
The group representing private sector holders of Greek bonds
said it is "essential" that a voluntary debt exchange deal is
agreed in the coming days.
The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said its
Managing Director Charles Dallara and BNP Paribas
advisor Jean Lemierre had made progress in talks on a voluntary
Greek debt exchange in recent days.
