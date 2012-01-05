PARIS Jan 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures are up 0.08 percent at 0736 GMT.

AREVA

The French nuclear power company said it had signed a $500 million contract to supply fuel and services to U.S. power company Xcel Energy's Monticello plant.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank said it signed a voluntary layoff agreement with unions and may cut 880 domestic jobs at its investment banking unit.

TOTAL

French oil workers' unions threatened a national refinery blockade over the shutdown of a Petroplus facility hit by a credit freeze.

EUROTUNNEL

The company which operates the channel tunnel said it had made a further effort to lower its debt by repurchasing 34 million euros in bonds in December at a 10 percent discount.

IPSEN

Ipsen said on Thursday it had agreed to collaborate with Oncodesign, a drug discovery company, to develop new therapeutic agents against Parkinson's disease.

