PARIS Jan 5 Below are company-related
news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have
an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are up 0.08 percent at 0736 GMT.
AREVA
The French nuclear power company said it had signed a $500
million contract to supply fuel and services to U.S. power
company Xcel Energy's Monticello plant.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank said it signed a voluntary layoff agreement
with unions and may cut 880 domestic jobs at its investment
banking unit.
TOTAL
French oil workers' unions threatened a national refinery
blockade over the shutdown of a Petroplus facility hit by a
credit freeze.
EUROTUNNEL
The company which operates the channel tunnel said it had
made a further effort to lower its debt by repurchasing 34
million euros in bonds in December at a 10 percent discount.
IPSEN
Ipsen said on Thursday it had agreed to collaborate with
Oncodesign, a drug discovery company, to develop new therapeutic
agents against Parkinson's disease.
