Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AXA

The French insurer has raised a fund that will invest up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.18 billion) towards the development of offices and shopping centres across the continent, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank's Chief Executive Frederic Oudea has said there is "no question" of SocGen making large investments in French sovereign debt, according to a research report published on Friday.

AIR-FRANCE KLM

The Franco-Dutch airline said passenger traffic for December 2011 was up 7.5 percent, with growth across all regions, while cargo traffic declined slightly.

VEOLIA

French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations is committed to holding "at least" 50 percent of its transport joint venture with Veolia Environnement, which is looking to sell its share, CDC's head told French newspaper Les Echos.

ATOS

The French IT services group, a contractor for the London Olympics, said it was to buy 50 percent of unlisted sports data provider MSL Group.

AKZONOBEL

The Dutch chemicals group said it will exercise its right to take full control of Metlac Group, a packaging coatings producer based in Italy.

