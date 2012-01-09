Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
LAFARGE
India's Aditya Birla Group is evaluating a possible buyout
of the South Africa operations of France's Lafarge, the world's
largest cement company, the Business Standard newspaper reported
on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
AXA
The French insurer has raised a fund that will invest up to
2.5 billion euros ($3.18 billion) towards the development of
offices and shopping centres across the continent, the Financial
Times reported on Monday.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank's Chief Executive Frederic Oudea has said
there is "no question" of SocGen making large investments in
French sovereign debt, according to a research report published
on Friday.
AIR-FRANCE KLM
The Franco-Dutch airline said passenger traffic for December
2011 was up 7.5 percent, with growth across all regions, while
cargo traffic declined slightly.
VEOLIA
French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations is
committed to holding "at least" 50 percent of its transport
joint venture with Veolia Environnement, which is looking to
sell its share, CDC's head told French newspaper Les Echos.
ATOS
The French IT services group, a contractor for the London
Olympics, said it was to buy 50 percent of unlisted sports data
provider MSL Group.
AKZONOBEL
The Dutch chemicals group said it will exercise its right to
take full control of Metlac Group, a packaging coatings producer
based in Italy.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................