PSA
French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen posted a 1.5 percent drop
in its 2011 car sales as its saw its market share shrink in
crisis-hit Europe.
CGGVERITAS
The French oil services company said its vessel availability
had declined to 81 percent in the fourth quarter of last year,
including 6 percent partly tied to ongoing upgrade of the
Champion, from 91 percent in the third quarter and from 84
percent in the fourth quarter of 2010.
EDF, GDF SUEZ
Three consortiums of mainly French groups are bidding to
build France's first offshore wind parks in a massive project to
lessen the country's reliance on nuclear power and establish it
as a leading player in the booming market for wind energy.
GDF Suez, EDF unit EDF Energies Nouvelles
and Spain's Iberdrola are eyeing slices of five wind
parks with as many as 600 turbines and 3 gigawatts (GW) of
capacity in a 10 billion-euro ($12.8 billion) first phase off
the Normandy and Brittany coasts.
ACCOR, EDENRED
Colony Capital said the holding of its investment vehicle
ColTime in both companies has reduced to 11.22 percent and 11.29
percent respectively after derivatives financing contracts
matured on Jan. 5.
VINCI
The construction and concessions company said it has
acquired Indian construction and public works company NAPC
without disclosing financial details of the deal.
FRANCE TELECOM
The company's low-cost mobile brand Sosh on Wednesday was
the first French mobile phone operator to respond to the arrival
of competitor Iliad's aggressively priced mobile phone
service by slashing its prices, according to its website.
