Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SOCIETE GENERALE

A deal with private creditors to voluntarily write down at least half the value of their Greek sovereign bonds has a good chance of happening in the coming days, the chief executive of French bank Societe Generale told newspaper Les Echos.

AREVA

Anne Lauvergeon, the former boss of France's state-owned nuclear reactor maker, has filed legal proceedings against Areva for withholding her 1.5-million-euro severance payment, which took months to negotiate following her high-profile departure in June.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM announced a pay freeze for French staff and cutbacks in its fleet as part of a three-year plan to end financial rot at Europe's largest airline by revenues.

AIRBUS

The world's dominant planemakers scored new orders as Airbus put the finishing touches to a record 2011, cruising peacefully for now above debt turmoil and new airline cutbacks in Europe.

Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing unveiled more than 70 orders for new aircraft worth $7.5 billion as industry insiders confirmed the trans-Atlantic rivals had delivered a combined total of more than 1,000 jetliners in 2011 for the first time.

EUTELSAT

Spanish toll road operator Abertis has mandated banks to sell a 16 percent stake, worth around 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) that it holds in satellite operator Eutelsat the company said.

VIVENDI

Vivendi's French mobile phone service company SFR is cutting prices on several of its offers to compete with new market entrant Iliad, while rival operator Bouygues promised similar price cuts next week.

BOUYGUES

A consortium led by construction company Bouygues has won a contract worth 1.8 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to build a high-speed rail link in southern France, French rail infrastructure agency RFF said.

FRANCE DEBT

France may have narrowed its 2011 public deficit to close to 5.5 percent of gross domestic product, beating a target of 5.7 percent, Finance Minister Francois Baroin said, after an improvement in central government finances.

TECHNIP

The oil services group said it won two subsea contracts for Statoil in the North Sea worth some 55 million euros.

