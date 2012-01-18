Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR

Accor, Europe's largest hotel group, kept its profit goal for 2011 though underlying sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas is not likely to see its credit rating downgraded in the aftermath of Standard & Poor's recent downgrade of France's sovereign debt, its chief executive said on Tuesday in an interview with news channel LCI.

ASML

The world's largest maker of semiconductor lithography machines said first-quarter orders for its machines will top those booked in the fourth quarter of last year, driven by surging demand for new ultra-thin PCs, tablets, flat-screen displays and smartphones.

SANOFI

The pharmaceutical maker that the European Medicines Agency had approved its Genzyme unit's new manufacturing plant in Framingham, Massachusetts, clearing a key hurdle to its planned production of Fabrazyme, a drug for Fabry disease.

NATIXIS

The French bank plans to close its Sydney branch with up to 14 staff affected, three banking sources said on Wednesday, as European lenders scale back amidst a deepening debt crisis. For story click on

EDF

Electricity prices in France could rise by 30 percent through 2016 given upcoming investment needs if the current regulatory approach is maintained, according to remarks made by the president of the Commision of Electricity Regulation.

GECINA

The real estate investment trust said it was close to finishing the planned sale 500 million euros worth of residential assets, having already concluded the sale of 444 million worth and being in "advanced stage of negotiations" for the rest. Gecina had launched the asset sale programme late last year to shore up its balance sheet and reduce debt.

KBC

The Belgian financial group KBC plans to sell the stake in its Chinese fund venture to Hong Kong-based asset manager Value Partners Group Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

EURONAV

The Belgian crude oil shipping company slipped into a deeper loss in the final three months of 2011, hit by lower shipping rates, the postponement and cancellation of ship orders and hedging losses, and expressed caution on 2012.

