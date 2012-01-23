Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
TOTAL
The French oil major will keep its only U.K. refinery in
Lindsey after failing to find a buyer for the plant, daily
newspaper Les Echos reported on Monday, citing the company's
head of refinery and chemicals operations.
SOLVAY
The Belgian company said it has formed a new unit, Solvay
Energy Services, aims to optimize the energy costs and CO2
emissions both of the group and on behalf of third parties.
BOURBON
Jaccar Holdings has increased its stake in the marine
services company to 26.04 percent from 24.6 percent and its
voting rights to 27.12 percent from 25.7 percent.
Luxembourg-based Jaccar said it plans to reinforce its position
as and when the opportunity rises, but added it does not intend
to take over Bourbon.
BANKS
France and Germany will call on Monday for a relaxation of
global bank capital rules to prevent lending to the real economy
being choked off, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Separately, Socialist presidential challenger Francois
Hollande said in a keynote speech that stock options would be
banned, big bonus payouts strictly limited and laws introduced
to separate traditional retail bank business from risky
investment banking if he was elected.
EADS
Hong Kong's dominant carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
said it had signed a deal to buy six Airbus A350-900
aircraft with a basic price of $1.628 billion for delivery
between 2016 and 2017.
Separately, Venezuela's state carrier will buy four used
Airbus A340-500 planes for $240 million from the United Arab
Emirates, President Hugo Chavez said on Sunday.
FRANCE TELECOM
France's largest telecom operator will not match the
low-cost mobile offers recently launched by new entrant Iliad
because such aggressive pricing would be bad for
network quality and innovation in the long-run, said its chief
executive.
EIFFAGE
The French construction group is talking to banks about
refinancing the loans of subsidiary Eiffarie and its toll road
concession Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone (APRR), banking
sources said.
APRR
The motorway operator said on Friday that heavy goods
vehicle traffic declined in the fourth quarter of 2011,
confirming signs of a slowdown observed at the end of the third
quarter due to deteriorating economic conditions.
TECHNICOLOR
The company plans to expand in the French cinema industry by
buying the digital post-production activities of Quinta
Industries, which was put into liquidation last month, briefly
threatening the future of 60 films.
