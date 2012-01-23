Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

TOTAL

The French oil major will keep its only U.K. refinery in Lindsey after failing to find a buyer for the plant, daily newspaper Les Echos reported on Monday, citing the company's head of refinery and chemicals operations.

SOLVAY

The Belgian company said it has formed a new unit, Solvay Energy Services, aims to optimize the energy costs and CO2 emissions both of the group and on behalf of third parties.

BOURBON

Jaccar Holdings has increased its stake in the marine services company to 26.04 percent from 24.6 percent and its voting rights to 27.12 percent from 25.7 percent. Luxembourg-based Jaccar said it plans to reinforce its position as and when the opportunity rises, but added it does not intend to take over Bourbon.

BANKS

France and Germany will call on Monday for a relaxation of global bank capital rules to prevent lending to the real economy being choked off, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Separately, Socialist presidential challenger Francois Hollande said in a keynote speech that stock options would be banned, big bonus payouts strictly limited and laws introduced to separate traditional retail bank business from risky investment banking if he was elected.

EADS

Hong Kong's dominant carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said it had signed a deal to buy six Airbus A350-900 aircraft with a basic price of $1.628 billion for delivery between 2016 and 2017.

Separately, Venezuela's state carrier will buy four used Airbus A340-500 planes for $240 million from the United Arab Emirates, President Hugo Chavez said on Sunday.

FRANCE TELECOM

France's largest telecom operator will not match the low-cost mobile offers recently launched by new entrant Iliad because such aggressive pricing would be bad for network quality and innovation in the long-run, said its chief executive.

EIFFAGE

The French construction group is talking to banks about refinancing the loans of subsidiary Eiffarie and its toll road concession Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone (APRR), banking sources said.

APRR

The motorway operator said on Friday that heavy goods vehicle traffic declined in the fourth quarter of 2011, confirming signs of a slowdown observed at the end of the third quarter due to deteriorating economic conditions.

TECHNICOLOR

The company plans to expand in the French cinema industry by buying the digital post-production activities of Quinta Industries, which was put into liquidation last month, briefly threatening the future of 60 films.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................