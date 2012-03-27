PARIS, March 27 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures are up 0.61 percent at 0710 GMT
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Europe's biggest airline has been told by auditors that it
must recapitalize the struggling Air France unit to comply with
French accounting rules, La Tribune reported.
BOLLORE
The French investment group is set to increase its stake in
Vivendi further but has no intention of playing a role
in the group's governance, financial daily Les Echos reported.
VIVENDI
Europe's largest telecoms and entertainment group said Chief
Executive Jean-Bernard Levy will take over the running of SFR as
Frank Esser steps down as head of the mobile operator, with
immediate effect.
Affiliate Maroc Telecom said it planned to raise its capital
by as much as 22.7 percent, prompting traders on the Casablanca
bourse to speculate that the company may make a new acquisition
in Africa.
Separately, Universal Music, a Vivendi unit, has put three
music publishing catalogues on sale for up to $200 million, a
move which should help it maintain its triple B credit rating,
the FT reported.
PUBLICIS
The advertising agency's boss Maurice Levy is set to collect
16.2 million euros ($21.6 million) in deferred pay this year
after the advertising agency hit some performance targets and
based on the length of his service as chief executive, according
to a regulatory filing.
SANOFI
An anti-cholesterol treatment being developed by the French
drugmaker and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals underperformed a key
rival in a mid-stage trial.
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE
The French power company said U.S. subsidiary enXco agreed
to purchase a 150 megawatt wind power project in Texas.
SIOEN INDUSTRIES
The Belgian speciality textile group posted a slightly lower
net profit for 2011 but said it would up its dividend as it was
confident about the new year.
