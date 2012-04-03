Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The loss-making French arm of the Franco-Dutch airline called on Monday for increased efforts to overhaul its European passenger network and signalled the survival of its short- and medium-haul operations depended on the willingness of staff to accept "drastic" cost cuts.

Air France said it needed to reduce its controllable costs by 20 percent, in part by extending a high-productivity formula thrashed out at regional bases to Orly, Paris' second airport.

GDF SUEZ

The utility said on Monday that it was offering its shareholders the possibility of receiving the French utility's final dividend for 2011 in shares instead of cash to finance an offer for the remainder of International Power.

BOLLORE

Mutual insurer Groupama said on Monday that it had sold its entire 3.1 percent stake in investment group Bollore, the latest in a series of moves aimed at bolstering its finances.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The automaker said on Monday it had agreed to sell its head office building in central Paris to institutional fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec for 245.5 million euros ($326.54 million) as part of a property disposal plan announced in February.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................