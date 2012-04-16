Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 April futures down 0.03 percent at 0609 GMT.
BOUYGUES
Construction group Bouygues said on Monday it has won a
tender for the refurbishment of the Ritz Hotel on the Place
Vendôme in Paris. The contract is worth 140 million euros.
GECI
Geci's Skylander turbo prop aircraft needs extra investments of
tens of millions of euros, a report viewed by Reuters showed, as
the European Commission continues to probe state aid previously
awarded to the French engineering group.
AREVA, EDF
Areva and EDF said on Friday theyDF have signed an
agreement for the supply of fuel assemblies and related services
for 2013 and 2014.
TOTAL
French oil company Total plans to spend over $300 million in
2012 on exploration in Uganda where small-scale commercial oil
production is expected to begin later this year.
FRENCH ELECTION
For latest news on French presidential race
