VIVENDI

A U.S. federal jury on Monday found that French entertainment group Vivendi may have to pay up to $954.6 million in damages to Liberty Media Corp over a 2003 breach of contract lawsuit. Vivendi in a statement on Monday said it "strongly disagrees" with the jury's verdict.

PERNOD RICARD

Pernod Ricard, the world's second-biggest spirits group, said its Spanish business had only slightly worsened in spite of a deepening euro zone crisis there.

VALEO

The French auto parts makers said it was in talks to sell its access mechanisms business to Japan's U-Shin.

SIPH

The natural rubber supplier said it sees demand falling this year as uncertainty about growth in emerging markets and risks of fresh recessionforce automotive clients to slow down orders.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel is wholly responsible for huge rogue bets that lost France's No. 2 bank 4.9 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in 2008, SocGen lawyers told a Paris court on Monday.

Kerviel is appealing a three-year jail sentence and fine of 4.9 billion euros handed down in 2010.

WESSANEN Dutch food group Wessanen said on Tuesday it has started the sales process of its U.S. drinks subsidiary ABC, which it had already marked as non-strategic.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, said on Monday it was in discussions with Mexican brewer Modelo about increasing its stake in the Corona beer maker, but that it was too early to give details.

