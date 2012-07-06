Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

The French engineering company is moving ahead with the sale of its U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, which had been postponed last year amid financing market turmoil, according to people familiar with the matter.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank has cut its funding line to local Greek unit Geniki and is studying possible exit strategies from the recession-wracked Greek economy, analysts who met with SocGen's Chief Financial Officer said.

Separately, private equity firm Carlyle Group is in the lead to buy the Los Angeles-based asset management arm of Societe Generale, TCW Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

AREVA

The French nuclear-reactor maker said its consortium with Siemens had won a partial arbitration ruling against Finnish utility TVO in a dispute over delays and cost overruns at the Olkiluoto 3 reactor.

AIR FRANCE

Pilot error, defective sensors, inadequate training and insufficient oversight combined to send an Air France passenger plane plunging into the south Atlantic in 2009 in the airline's worst disaster, French investigators said.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................