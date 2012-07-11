PARIS, July 11 Below are company-related news
BOUYGUES, ILIAD
Martin Bouygues, the head of construction-to-telecom group
Bouygues, urged French lawmakers to take a harder line on new
mobile player Iliad, accusing the newcomer of destroying jobs
and not investing enough in its network.
ARKEMA
The French specialty chemicals group said it planned to sell
its tin stabiliser business to Mount Laurel, N.J.-based PMC
Group as it focuses on faster-growing businesses.
VIVENDI
Universal Music, seeking to appease regulators worried about
its planned acquisition of EMI's recorded music business, plans
to sell assets and propose a "manifesto" for restoring growth to
the industry, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
EADS
