PARIS, July 18 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are 0.5 percent higher at 0654 GMT

STMICROELECTRONICS

New orders lifted revenues of the company's wireless chip venture ST-Ericsson in the second quarter, but the company reported another steep loss and burned through more cash.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The bank is in exclusive talks to sell its Cheuvreux brokerage unit to financial services group Kepler Capital Markets, in the French lender's atest move to shrink its investment banking business.

ACCOR

Europe's largest hotel group said like-for-like sales growth slowed in the second quarter, dragged down by its budget hotel business and additional weekday bank holidays in its domestic French market.

ADP

Traffic at Paris airports rose 1.0 percent in June to 8.0 million passengers, with a 2.3 percent increase at Charles de Gaulle more than offsetting a 1.7 percent decline at Orly, ADP said.

DECEUNINCK

The Belgian PVC window frame maker said on Tuesday it had secured 140 million euro ($171 million) of financing from a syndicate of banks to cover the next five years.

HEINEKEN

The world's third-largest brewer warned it would act to protect its interests in Asia, after the founder of Thailand's leading beer and spirits group bid for a stake worth $1.6 billion in its partner in the region. 

