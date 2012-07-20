PARIS, July 20 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 July futures down 0.31 percent at 0604 GMT
PUBLICIS
Advertising agency Publicis predicted a rebound in its
business in the third quarter after posting weak growth in the
second, dragged down by Europe's economic woes and the loss of
an important contract with General Motors.
VIVENDI
The French media group is considering selling its Brazilian
telecom unit GVT - a cherished jewel in its crown - people
familiar with the matter said, in a sale that would help its
battered shares regain lost ground.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
Government criticism of planned cutbacks have weakened the
troubled French automaker and left it vulnerable to hostile
takeover bids, Chairman Thierry Peugeot said in an interview
with Le Figaro.
Japanese automaker Toyota is close to an agreement to
purchase light commercial vans from the French automaker's
threatened Sevelnord plant in northern France, La Tribune
reported.
SANOFI
French drugmaker Sanofi said it and partner Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc have begun enrolling more than
20,000 patients for 10 late-stage trials of their novel
cholesterol fighter REGN727, and are hoping the medicine will be
approved by late 2015.
AIR LIQUIDE
The industrial gas producer said it had agreed to buy
Spanish home healthcare provider Gasmedi for an enterprise value
of 330 million euros.
RENAULT
The Renault-Nissan alliance said on Friday it will
invest $160 million to produce 80,000 Nissan Rogue vehicles at
Renault's South Korean factory in an attempt to increase the
cost competitiveness of the struggling operation.
HEINEKEN
Heineken NV launched a S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion)
counter-bid for Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) on Friday, trumping
a surprise offer for the beer maker by a Thai billionaire and
setting the stage for a two-way battle.
BARCO
Belgian visual display technology firm Barco beats
first-half earnings expectations on continued growth of its
digital cinema projectors and said it was confident that 2012
would be a good year
CMB
The slowdown of the Chinese economy and overcapacity hit
freight rates and dampened earnings of Belgian dry bulk shipper
CMB in the second quarter.
