PARIS, July 24 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 August futures up 0.50 percent at 0624 GMT.

FAURECIA Faurecia, Europe's biggest maker of car interiors and exhausts, lowered its full-year operating income target, citing the impact of contracting auto production in Europe, though it raised its full-year sales target.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The car maker wants government aid on top of wage concessions as a condition for averting a second French auto plant closure, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

INTERPARFUMS

Fragrance company Interparfums on Tuesday raised its 2012 sales goal to 420 million euros from 400 million previously after first-half sales jumped 28 percent to 209 million, boosted by the Montblanc, Jimmy Choo and Boucheron licences.

GECINA

French real estate company Gecina said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell a portfolio of 28 logistics assets to private equity firm Blackstone for almost 203 million euros ($245.97 million), unloading almost all of its logistics portfolio.

Separately, Gecina said it now expected a contraction in 2012 recurrent income per share of 2 percent against a previously forecast contraction of 5 percent, after first-half recurrent income per share rose 2.4 percent.

EADS

Europe's biggest aerospace company, EADS on Monday said prospective U.S. commercial and military customers showed great interest in its X3 high-speed helicopter, which the company says has revolutionized helicopter technology.

UNIBAIL

Europe's biggest real-estate investment trust said it was on track to meet its full-year targets after its big shopping centres grew revenue and profits in the face of euro zone jitters.

TOTAL

The oil major has lifted a force majeure on its loadings of Angolan Girassol crude oil following a production problem last week, trade sources said.

SAFRAN, THALES

Safran's Sagem and Thales announced the creation of OPTROLEAD, an equally-owned joint venture for optronics. [SAF.PA TCFP.PA]

STMICROELECTRONICS

European chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted second-quarter revenue in line with expectations but warned that bookings softened in June as the global economy weakened.

MOBISTAR

Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistarbeat expectations in the first half as its new tailored tariff structure brought in customers, it said on Tuesday.

