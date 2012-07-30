PARIS, July 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE

Air France-KLM halved its operating loss in the second quarter on improved passenger activity, but its bottom line worsened after a restructuring charge and a drop in the value of hedging contracts that hover over crucial talks with its unions.

ERAMET

French mining company Eramet said that first half current operating income fell to 81 million euros from 366 million euros in the previous year due to the negative impact of nickel and manganese prices and the deteriorating global economy.

AIR LIQUIDE

Air Liquide's first-half net profit grew 5.3 percent benefiting from demand for industrial gases mainly in North America, helping the French group to keep its forecast for an increase in full-year net profit.

UMICORE

Belgium-based high-tech recycler Umicore missed expectations in the first half, hit by depreciation costs for new factories and higher research and development spending.

