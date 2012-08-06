Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
PUBLICIS
The French advertising agency said it had not held talks
with U.S. rival Interpublic Group, formally denying a
press report that had boosted Interpublic's shares by 13 percent
on Friday.
EADS
Hong Kong's aviation regulator has halted the expansion of
Hong Kong Airlines following complaints about its service
standards, raising fresh doubts about the carrier's orders for
Airbus planes worth billions of dollars.
EDF
The French energy group controls about 98 percent of Edison
EDN.MI following the completion on Friday of a mandatory bid for
minorities in Italy's second biggest power producer, a source
close to the matter said.
ASML
The global chip equipment maker has signed up TSMC
to further bankroll its research and development into costly
next-generation chip-making kit to make micro chips smaller,
smarter and cheaper.
