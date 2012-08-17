Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures are up 0.5 percent at 0644 GMT
EDF
The French power group's chief executive, Henri Proglio,
could be replaced by Guillaume Pepy, the head of state-owned
French railways SNCF, French daily Le Parisien reports citing an
unnamed source. EDF and SNCF were not immediately available to
comment.
VIVENDI
The French media and telecommunications giant hired the
investment-banking units of Rothschild and Deutsche
Bank to gauge strategic options for its GVT phone
unit in Brazil, a source with knowledge of the situation told
Reuters on Thursday.
HEINEKEN
The Dutch brewer is in talks with Singapore's Fraser and
Neave to revise its $6 billion offer for Asia Pacific
Breweries, three sources with knowledge of the deal
said on Friday.
GDF SUEZ
The utility's Belgian unit, Electrabel, will find it
difficult to prove its Doel 3 nuclear reactor is safe enough to
operate, Belgian regulator FANC said on Thursday, raising the
prospect that the 30-year-old unit could stay shut for good.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Pilots for the airline have backed proposals to alter their
contracts and working conditions as part of the airline's
three-year restructuring plan, aimed at reducing operating costs
and debt.
AEROPORTS DE PARIS
French airport operator said its passenger traffic in July
fell 0.4 percent compared with the same month in 2011, to 8.9
million passengers.
BOLLORE GROUP
The family-owned French industrial group sold an additional
5 percent stake in British advertising agency Aegis to
Japan's Dentsu for about 178 million euros as called
for under an agreement struck in July.
