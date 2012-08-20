Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PERNOD RICARD

The world's No. 2 wine and spirits group, said Patrick Ricard, its chairman and son of the company founder, died on Friday at the age of 67.

EADS

Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) had voiced concerns in 2008 about payments made by a subsidiary of the aerospace and defence company into an offshore account, now part of a criminal probe into whether the firm paid bribes to Saudi Arabian officials, the Financial Times said.

FRENCH BANKS

The City of London financial district, though diminished by scandals and job cuts, is proving irresistible to fed-up Parisian bankers fleeing France's rising taxes and the feeling that they're not best loved at home.

ROTHSCHILD

French investment bank Rothschild is planning to launch a 400 to 500 million euro ($618.2 million) fund that would lend to small and medium-sized European companies, moving to fill a void left by retrenching banks. 

