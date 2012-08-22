Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AXA

French insurer AXA is close to a long-awaited deal to sell control of its private equity unit to its management company, with an agreement possible as soon as September, Financial News reported on Tuesday.

TELCOS/MEDIA

France's Socialist government said it would study proposals to merge its broadcast and telecom regulators with a decision on whether changes were needed to be made after late November.

The move, which has been floated in the past but never undertaken, would potentially shake up how large companies like France Telecom, Vivendi and TF1 are regulated.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................