Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Qatar National Bank, the state lender seeking to
boost its regional presence through acquisitions, has hired J.P.
Morgan Chase to advise on its planned buy of the French
lender's Egyptian arm, three sources said.
EADS
The company's aircraft-making unit Airbus said on Friday
that it was delaying by at least three months the first delivery
of Europe's flagship army plane next year, blaming engine
problems.
HERMES
The French luxury giant is to open fewer new stores over the
next five years to protect its high-end image from over-exposure
in a retail market where being one of the most exclusive brands
seems to guarantee smooth sailing through global financial
turmoil.
HAVAS
The French advertising agency reported a slowdown in sales
growth in the second quarter, with its home and North American
markets putting the brakes on, but sounded a relatively upbeat
note for the current quarter.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................