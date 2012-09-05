Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ING

Capital One Financial Corp said its top stakeholder ING Bank NV intends to sell all of its stake in the company in a public offering.

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, AXA

French engineering company Schneider Electric said on Wednesday it had sold its 0.45 percent stake in Europe's No. 2 insurer AXA for approximately 120 million euros ($150.74 million).

BNP PARIBAS

France's No. 1 listed bank said on Wednesday it would issue up to 375 million euros ($471.08 million) in bonds due 2015 that could be exchanged for shares in Swiss investment vehicle Pargesa.

AIRBUS

The European planemaker said its parent company EADS should be allowed to join the U.S. aerospace industry's main lobbying group because it has production facilities in the United States, employs thousands of workers, and buys $12 billion worth of U.S. aerospace goods each year.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

General Motors has backed away from tentative plans to share its mid-sized car technology with PSA Peugeot Citroen , a German magazine reported on Tuesday, potentially weakening the rationale for a broad alliance being negotiated by the two automakers.

HERMES, LVMH

A long-simmering feud between two of France's top luxury houses boiled over on Tuesday after Hermes asked French prosecutors to open a probe into alleged insider trading and share manipulation by larger rival LVMH.

BIOMERIEUX

French in-vitro diagnostics group BioMerieux stuck to its full-year 2012 goals after it posted a 5 percent rise in first-half operating profit to 125 million euros.

CNP ASSURANCES

The head of human resources of BNP Paribas could leave the French bank to become the new chief executive of French insurer CNP Assurances, French daily Les Echos reported.

BULL, SFR

France-based IT company Bull and mobile network operator SFR have teamed up with state bank Caisse des Depots to create Numergy, a provider of cloud-computing infrastructure.

