Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

EADS

European aerospace and defence group EADS is on the cusp of a deeper management shake-up at its defence unit Cassidian, Financial Times Deutschland said in an advance copy of its Monday edition.

CNP ASSURANCES

The French insurer said on Friday it had appointed Frederic Lavenir, a BNP Paribas banker with close ties to the ruling Socialist Party, to succeed outgoing Chief Executive Gilles Benoist.

FRANCE ECONOMY

French President Francois Hollande on Sunday promised to turn the country's stagnant economy round by 2014 and set himself a year-end deadline to ready labour market reform.

LVMH

Bernard Arnault, France's richest man and chief executive of luxury group LVMH said he had applied for Belgian nationality, citing personal and business reasons.

Announcing the move a day after French President Francois Hollande said he would press ahead with a new tax on the super rich, Arnault said he would continue to pay taxes in France and keep his French nationality.

IBA

Belgian cancer diagnosis and therapy company IBA said on Friday it had signed a $50 million deal to install and maintain a proton treatment system at a new facility in Dallas, Texas.

