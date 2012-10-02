Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

FRANCE TELECOM

The telecom operator could announce a cut to its 2013 dividend when it reports third-quarter results on Oct. 25, French daily Le Figaro reported on Tuesday. The newspaper said Chief Executive Stephane Richard is undertaking a road show in the U.S. to prepare investors.

SANOFI

The drugmaker's experimental pill to treat Gaucher disease, a rare inherited condition, has met its main goal in a late-stage trial, the French drugmaker said on Tuesday. 

TECHNIP

The oil services company said on Tuesday it has signed a lump-sum contract with Murphy Exploration & Production Company for the development of an offshore field in the Gulf of Mexico.

PAGES JAUNES

The directory services firm said on Tuesday it has sold a 38.92 percent stake in Editus Luxembourg, without disclosing financial details of the deal. The sale is part of the company's strategy to reduce its debt, Pages Jaunes said.

EADS

The bosses of the aerospace group and BAE Systems sought to reassure investors over the benefits of their planned $45 billion merger amid what they described as "myths and misconceptions" over the creation of a pan-European defense giant.

LVMH, HERMES

The head of the French financial markets watchdog AMF, Gerard Rameix, told BFM Business that the AMF's sanctions committee would examine Hermes' 2010 complaint against LVMH in the "first few months of 2013" to decide whether to impose sanctions, according to several reports in the French press.

Hermes enjoyed healthy sales growth in the summer and September, contrasting with other luxury brands such as Burberry and Tiffany & Co which have warned of deteriorating trading conditions.

CHEUVREUX

French brokerage Cheuvreux is likely to cut hundreds of jobs as part of Credit Agricole's sale of the unit to rival Kepler, according to two sources familiar with the matter, the latest in a wave of job cuts to hit equity trading firms.

ALSTOM

Alstom has successfully raised 350 million euros ($451.68 million) to finance an investment in a Russian rail equipment firm a s well as future acquisitions, the French transport and power engineering company said on Monday.

BNP PARIBAS, SOCIETE GENERALE

An EU advisory group will on Tuesday recommend reforms that could include splitting banks' retail business from their investment operations to protect savers and host nations from the kind of risk-taking that triggered the financial crisis.

