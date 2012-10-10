PARIS Oct 10 Below are company-related news and
PEUGEOT
Moody's Investors Service downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 the
ratings of the car maker and its rated subsidiary GIE PSA
Tresorerie.
SAFRAN
Hedge fund Children's Investment Fund has criticised the
French aerospace manufacturer over its acquisition policy in a
letter sent to the company's two most senior executives and has
called for the appointment of new independent board members, the
Financial Times reports.
CGG VERITAS
The company said its vessel availability rate rose to 93
percent in the third quarter from 91 percent a year earlier. The
vessel production rate fell to 90 percent from 93
percent.
EADS
EADS and BAE Systems are making one last effort
ahead of a deadline to breathe life into a troubled $45 billion
aerospace merger, as doubts grow over German backing for the
deal.
The company said it would not issue a statement on the
planned merger with BAE this morning since its deadline for a
firm bid ends at 1600 GMT on Wednesday.
Turkish Airlines has placed an order for 15 A330 jets from
Airbus, the company said.
PPR
The French retail and luxury group confirmed plans to spin
off its Fnac unit and seek a separate listing for the music and
books retailer in 2013 as part of long-running efforts to
refocus its business on luxury and sports brands.
ILIAD
The French government will publish new roaming guidelines
for mobile operators early in 2013, industry minister Arnaud
Montebourg said, in a move that may force recent entrants such
as Iliad's Free Mobile to step up network investments.
BNP PARIBAS
Making good on its chief executive's promise to expand
outside of its troubled European base, BNP has filled a
long-vacant senior sales position in its fixed-income business
in the United States.
