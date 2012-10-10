PARIS Oct 10 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are 0.4 percent lower at 0649 GMT

PEUGEOT

Moody's Investors Service downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 the ratings of the car maker and its rated subsidiary GIE PSA Tresorerie.

SAFRAN

Hedge fund Children's Investment Fund has criticised the French aerospace manufacturer over its acquisition policy in a letter sent to the company's two most senior executives and has called for the appointment of new independent board members, the Financial Times reports.

CGG VERITAS

The company said its vessel availability rate rose to 93 percent in the third quarter from 91 percent a year earlier. The vessel production rate fell to 90 percent from 93 percent.

EADS

EADS and BAE Systems are making one last effort ahead of a deadline to breathe life into a troubled $45 billion aerospace merger, as doubts grow over German backing for the deal.

The company said it would not issue a statement on the planned merger with BAE this morning since its deadline for a firm bid ends at 1600 GMT on Wednesday.

Turkish Airlines has placed an order for 15 A330 jets from Airbus, the company said.

PPR

The French retail and luxury group confirmed plans to spin off its Fnac unit and seek a separate listing for the music and books retailer in 2013 as part of long-running efforts to refocus its business on luxury and sports brands.

ILIAD

The French government will publish new roaming guidelines for mobile operators early in 2013, industry minister Arnaud Montebourg said, in a move that may force recent entrants such as Iliad's Free Mobile to step up network investments.

BNP PARIBAS

Making good on its chief executive's promise to expand outside of its troubled European base, BNP has filled a long-vacant senior sales position in its fixed-income business in the United States.

