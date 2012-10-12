Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BELVEDERE

A creditors' lobby group said it had filed a complaint at the Dijon Commercial Court against the French drinks company's debt-restructuring plan.

BOLLORE GROUP

Billionaire Vincent Bollore plans to list shares of his holding company's electric-car-and-batteries unit next year, the French tycoon told daily Les Echos in an interview published Thursday.

EDF

The French utility's 1300-megawatt (MW) Saint-Alban 1 nuclear reactor stopped for an unplanned outage at 1700 GMT on Thursday, French power grid RTE said on its website.

