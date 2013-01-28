PARIS Jan 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 February futures up 0.17 percent at 0702 GMT

SANOFI Sanofi expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to rule on its application for a new multiple sclerosis treatment called Lemtrada by the second half of this year.

EADS

French officials threw support behind former nuclear boss Anne Lauvergeon to be the first chairwoman of EADS on Sunday in a move likely to test efforts to wrest the European aerospace group away from political influence.

FRANCE TELECOM France Telecom will raise the prices of some of its mobile offers in France when it launches faster fourth-generation mobile networks later this year, its chief financial officer told a newspaper.

TOTAL

The French oil major's Elgin gas field will not resume full output for months or even years, Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said.

ORPEA, KORIAN, LE NOBLE AGE

The French minister responsible for the aged, Michele Delaunay, told Le Parisien newspaper that the government planned to look at setting limits on care home tariffs.

NUCLEAR

The French government plans to unveil a fund to support small and mid-size businesses in the country's nuclear industry, a spokeswoman for the industry ministry said, confirming a report in Le Monde newspaper.

THEOLIA

French wind power group Theolia said on Monday it bought Germany's Breeze Two Energy for 35.5 million euros.

