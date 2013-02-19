Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures are 0.2 percent lower at 0739 GMT

DANONE

The food group warned of a fresh blow to its profits amid slower sales growth this year as it saw no respite from the economic downturn in Southern Europe, which is hitting its core dairy business.

PEUGEOT

The French car maker, along with Ford and Toyota led European car sales to a new low in January, kicking off 2013 with an 8.5 percent decline, the Association of European carmakers said on Tuesday.

SANOFI

The French drugmaker said on Tuesday that its experimental diabetes drug lixisenatide has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

EDF, AREVA

France is considering raising the liability threshold for nuclear plant operators in case of accidents to 700 million euros from the current 91.5 million, French daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday without citing sources.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

Europe's largest investment trust said on Monday it had placed an eight-year bond maturing February 2021 for a total amount of 750 million euros ($1 billion). 

SAFT

Saft said the decision of Airbus to drop use of its lithium-ion batteries in the A350 jet would have limited financial impact on the French battery maker.

BELVEDERE

The administrator of the French spirits group warned of "industrial and social disaster" if shareholders won't approve a debt restructuring that would see their stakes drastically diluted.

CAMELON SOFTWARE

France's Cameleon Software ACSS.PA sees sales of software as a service growing at triple-digit rates this year and next to become its largest source of revenue by 2015, its head said.

IRIS

The European arm of Japan's Canon Inc. has won the European Commission's approval to buy Belgian document recognition company IRIS, the European Union's competition watchdog said.

