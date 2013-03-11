Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are down 0.14 percent at 0704 GMT

STMICROELECTRONICS

The Franco-Italian chipmaker said its Chief Operating Officer Didier Lamouche, who is also head of the ST-Ericsson joint venture, was leaving the group as of March 31.

GECINA

Investment group Blackstone has increased its holdings of the French real-estate group's debt by 160 million euros, French newspaper Les Echos reported.

EDF

Britain is close to signing a 35-year deal with French energy group EDF to build the first of a new wave of nuclear power plants after reaching an agreement on subsidies, the Independent newspaper reported.

SANOFI

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) is investigating disclosures to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) about the variable response that certain patients may have to blood-thinner Plavix, the company said.

STENTYS

The medical technology firm said that a study has shown its self-expanding stents for keeping blood vessels open have lower mortality rates than other conventional devices.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................