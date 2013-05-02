Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
ING Groep NV's
The Dutch financial services group's U.S. unit raised $1.3
billion in its initial public offering on Wednesday, less than
expected, though the offering ranked as the second largest U.S.
float of the year.
FRANCE TELECOM
France's industry minister said he had blocked Yahoo Inc's
plan to buy a majority stake in online video website
Dailymotion because the U.S. group wanted to "devour" its
smaller competitor. Dailymotion is owned by France
Telecom.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank cleared the final hurdle to exit the British
gas market when energy regulator Ofgem on Wednesday approved the
bank's request to cancel its UK gas trading licence.
EDF
The French electric utility said on Tuesday cost-cuts and
higher nuclear production should boost second-half profits after
cold weather helped to produce a 4.7 percent increase in the
company's first quarter sales on a like-for-like basis.
CARREFOUR
Europe's largest retailer said on Tuesday it was staying in
Turkey but selling a 12 percent stake in local venture
CarrefourSA to joint venture partner Sabanci Holding
for 60 million euros ($79 million).
VIVENDI
The media-to-telecom conglomerate said on Tuesday that it
would consider a public listing of its French telecom operator
SFR as part of its plan to reduce exposure to the
capital-intensive unit in favor of its media businesses.
The group also said the ongoing sale of Maroc Telecom
would not be finalised before the autumn, although two
bids were now being evaluated in close collaboration with the
Moroccan state.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................