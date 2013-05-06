Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

FRANCE TELECOM

There is no need for France Telecom's Dailymotion, an online video-sharing website, to remain wholly French-owned, and all options must be studied, the junior minister for digital economy, Fleur Pellerin, told French media on Sunday.

ALSTOM, EDF ENERGIES NOUVELLES, GDF SUEZ , NEXANS

France needs to hurry up and establish the regulatory framework for renewable marine energy, allowing companies to experiment with wave and tide power if it wants to catch up with industry leader Britain, a government report said.

.....French industrial heavyweights Alstom, Areva GDF Suez , EDF Energies Nouvelles, Nexans, as well as other small and medium-sized companies were awaiting the government's green light to press ahead with marine projects, it said.

Europe's move to give France two more years to cut its public deficit to below 3 percent marks the end of the "austerity dogma" in Europe, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Sunday.

