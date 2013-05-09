BRIEF-Neste issues Euro 400 million bond
* Neste oyj says 7-year bond carries a coupon of 1.500 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CREDIT AGRICOLE
France's Credit Agricole and Italy's Banco Popolare have agreed to inject 450 million euros ($593 million) into their consumer credit joint venture Agos Ducato, which is struggling under a mountain of bad debt in crisis-hit Italy.
SOCIETE GENERALE
MBIA Inc agreed to pay the French bank $350 million to settle litigation over the bond insurer's restructuring, a person familiar with the case told Reuters on Wednesday.
MBIA confirmed the settlement in a regulatory filing Wednesday, which said the agreement brings to an end all litigation brought against it by 18 financial institutions.
VIVENDI
The media-to-telecom group's unit Activision Blizzard Inc warned investors on Wednesday that it expects a challenging second-half and holiday quarter because of heavy competition and uncertainty around the launch of new video game consoles.
EADS
Airbus has started painting the A350, a sign it is approaching a maiden flight, but has bowed to the industry's increasingly pragmatic mood by deciding against a traditional "rollout" for its newest jet.
