Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are down 0.10 pct at 0639 GMT

CREDIT AGRICOLE

France's Credit Agricole and Italy's Banco Popolare have agreed to inject 450 million euros ($593 million) into their consumer credit joint venture Agos Ducato, which is struggling under a mountain of bad debt in crisis-hit Italy.

SOCIETE GENERALE

MBIA Inc agreed to pay the French bank $350 million to settle litigation over the bond insurer's restructuring, a person familiar with the case told Reuters on Wednesday.

MBIA confirmed the settlement in a regulatory filing Wednesday, which said the agreement brings to an end all litigation brought against it by 18 financial institutions.

VIVENDI

The media-to-telecom group's unit Activision Blizzard Inc warned investors on Wednesday that it expects a challenging second-half and holiday quarter because of heavy competition and uncertainty around the launch of new video game consoles.

EADS

Airbus has started painting the A350, a sign it is approaching a maiden flight, but has bowed to the industry's increasingly pragmatic mood by deciding against a traditional "rollout" for its newest jet.

