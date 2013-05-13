Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
AIRBUS
China's decision to ease a boycott of some $11 billion in
Airbus jet orders followed a high-level appeal from the
planemaker urging Beijing to recognise its support over a trade
row with Europe, a letter seen by Reuters shows.
State-run Kuwait Airways will spend 850 million
dinars ($2.98 billion) on 25 new Airbus jets and aims to lease a
further 13 to upgrade its ageing fleet, a Kuwaiti newspaper
reported on Sunday.
DANONE
Food group Danone said on Monday it agreeed t buy over 90
percent of U.S. baby food maker Happy Family, whose gross sales
total over $60 million.
M6
Commercial television group M6 reports a 1.8 percent drop in
first quarter sales to 348.8 million euros..
Separately, in an interview with French daily Le Figaro, the
head of rival media group TF1, blames M6 for having
started a price war, which weighs on TV advertising revenue.
