Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to close a research and administrative site near Paris and transfer its 660 workers to other plants as part of the French carmaker's cost-cutting plans, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

TECHNIP Technip said it was leading a consortium with Samsung Engineering Co Ltd and China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering, which won an engineering contract from Pacific NorthWest LNG Limited Partnership for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Canada. Financial terms were not disclosed.

EDF

The French utility has entered exclusive talks to sell its 49 percent stake in Slovakia's No. 2 electricity distributor Stredoslovenska Energetika (SSE) to Czech energy company EPH, it said on Tuesday.

FRANCE TELECOM

The group to invest between 30 and 50 million euros ($64 million) in its video-sharing website Dailymotion and begin a fresh search for a partner in the autumn, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

SANOFI

A new type of asthma drug meant to attack the underlying causes of the respiratory disease slashed episodes by 87 percent in a mid-stage trial, making it a potential game changer for patients with moderate to severe disease, researchers said on Tuesday. Dupilumab is an injectable treatment being developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and drugmaker Sanofi.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................