Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 1.6 percent lower at 0613 GMT

TECHNIP

The oil services company secured a lump-sum turnkey contract for flares modification in Abu Dhabi. No financial details were given.

CARREFOUR

Europe's largest retailer agreed to sell its remaining 25-percent stake in a Middle East joint venture to local partner Majid Al Futtaim for 530 million euros.

VIVENDI

The media and telecoms conglomerate has appointed Jean-Yves Charlier as chief executive of French telecome operator SFR, its largest unit, where profits are under pressure from a mobile price war.

TOTAL

The French oil major is going ahead with a plan to invest 1 billion euros at its Belgian refining and petrochemical complex to boost diesel-making capacity and cut costs.

ENI / GDF SUEZ

The Italian gas vendor is seeking to chip away at the domination of the French gas market by GDF Suez and has recruited 50,000 new customers since October to take its total in France to 220,000.

