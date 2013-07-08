PARIS, July 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

KERING

The company said it completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Italian jewellery group Pomellato.

VIVENDI

The entertainment-to-telecom group is exploring alternative moves to extract cash from its Activision Blizzard unit after failing to sell part of its 61-percent stake in the U.S. video games business, the Financial Times reported on its website on Sunday.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank is buying a 50 percent stake in Dutch bank ING's Chinese insurance joint venture.

THEOLIA

Macquarie European infrastructure fund has agreed to buy Theolia, a French wind power company, for 1.70 euros per share. The offer has been backed by the board of Theolia and is subject to regulatory approval.

GDF-SUEZ

GDF-Suez has formed a consortium with Portugal's EDP to bid for offshore wind projects that France is soliciting offers for by November 29, according to a Les Echos report.

ESSILOR

The French eye-glasses maker said it would buy 50 percent of Polycore Optical, a maker of lenses for sunglasses, for an undisclosed amount. Polycore Optical has annual sales of 30 million euros and is already a supplier of Essilor.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................