PARIS, July 8 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
KERING
The company said it completed the acquisition of a majority
stake in Italian jewellery group Pomellato.
VIVENDI
The entertainment-to-telecom group is exploring alternative
moves to extract cash from its Activision Blizzard unit
after failing to sell part of its 61-percent stake in the U.S.
video games business, the Financial Times reported on its
website on Sunday.
BNP PARIBAS
The French bank is buying a 50 percent stake in Dutch bank
ING's Chinese insurance joint venture.
THEOLIA
Macquarie European infrastructure fund has agreed to buy
Theolia, a French wind power company, for 1.70 euros per share.
The offer has been backed by the board of Theolia and is subject
to regulatory approval.
GDF-SUEZ
GDF-Suez has formed a consortium with Portugal's EDP
to bid for offshore wind projects that France is
soliciting offers for by November 29, according to a Les Echos
report.
ESSILOR
The French eye-glasses maker said it would buy 50 percent of
Polycore Optical, a maker of lenses for sunglasses, for an
undisclosed amount. Polycore Optical has annual sales of 30
million euros and is already a supplier of Essilor.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................