PARIS, July 12 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
The company said it was in preliminary talks about a
takeover of Invensys in a deal the UK technology company said
valued it at around $5 billion.
VALEO
Auto production in Europe may be touching a low from which
it will not fall further, the car parts maker's chief executive
told journalists, adding: "maybe the worst is behind us".
SCOR
The reinsurer said it estimates that pre-tax losses from
recent flooding in Europe will total 80 million euros.
AREVA, EDF
The companies said they signed a cooperation agreement with
the National Institute of Technology in Bahrah with the aim of
contributing to the development of technical nuclear skills in
Saudi Arabia.
TECHNICOLOR
Technicolor said on Friday it hadcompleted its refinancing,
allowing the company to borrow new funds at a lower interest
rate, extend its debt maturity profile to 2020 and benefit from
significantly greater covenant flexibility.
KAUFMAN & BROAD
The real estate group confirmed its outlook for 2013 after
current operating profit rose 0.8 percent in the second quarter
to 17.1 million euros.
MONCEAU FLEURS
The French AMF financial watchdog gave the green light for
the takeover of the flower company by investment fund Perceva
Holding.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................