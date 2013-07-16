BRIEF-Roxas Holdings clarifies on linking its subsidiaries to recent fish kill incident
* Clarifies reports allegedly linking its subsidiaries to a recent fish kill incident in the town of pontevedra
Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SCHNEIDER
France's Schneider Electric has left the door ajar to rival bidders by offering shares with its 3.3 billion pound takeover proposal for Invensys because many of the UK engineer's investors would be prefer an all-cash offer.
MICHELIN
The tyremaker said European sales to carmakers rose 2 percent industry-wide in June and replacement demand grew 3 percent year-on-year.
EDF
The French utility said it had signed a partnership with Japan's Mitsubishi to build four onshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 72 megawatts.
ORANGE
Germany's Deutsche Telekom is keeping its options open as to whether it floats or sells EE, its joint venture with French rival Orange, an German executive said on Monday.
GRONTMIJ
The Dutch engineering company said it had agreed to sell its French monitoring & testing business for 67 million euros to a group of investors led by French private equity firm Siparex.
* Unit entered into supply framework agreement with Hangzhou Anshe
April 5 Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, citing challenging market conditions in continental Europe, and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.