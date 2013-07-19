Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are 0.2 percent lower at 0637 GMT

CASINO

The French group said on Friday it had nominated its director and resentative in Brazil, Ronaldo Iabrudi, to join the boards of retailer Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) and CBD's unit Via Varejo, replacing Jean-Louis Bourgier and Abilio Diniz.

PUBLICIS

The advertising group said on Friday it would form a partnership with AOL to deliver live internet advertising, expected to launch on Sept. 1. No financial details were given.

EADS

The European aerospace group is set to reorganize some business units as part of a strategy review that could also see the company change its name to Airbus, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

VIVENDI

Japanese telecoms group SoftBank Corp offered to pay $8.5 billion to acquire Universal Music but its owner, French media and entertainment conglomerate Vivendi, rejected the bid, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the proposal.

ADP

The Paris airports operator said it plans to open talks with labor unions on 370 job cuts, or 4 percent of its labor force.

