Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are up 0.4 percent at 0613 GMT
STMICROELECTRONICS
Europe's largest maker of semiconductors posted a
second-quarter loss more than double that of a year earlier as
it struggles with a softening smartphone market and an uncertain
home economy.
KLEPIERRE
The French real-estate group, co-owned by Simon Property and
BNP Paribas, said it was targeting
higher-than-expected cash flows this year as its shopping malls
resist Europe's slowdown.
GECINA
The Paris-listed real estate company raised its full-year
target for asset sales to 850 million euros, taking into account
its sale of four Club Med holiday villages announced earlier
this month.
AIR FRANCE KLM
The Franco-Dutch airline company will announce new
cost-cutting measures on Friday, when the firm publishes first
half results, because short-distance flying in Europe is a
problem, Air France KLM Vice-Chairman Peter Hartman was quoted
as saying in an interview with Dutch financial daily Het
Financieele Dagblad on Tuesday.
BINCKBANK
The Dutch online broker reported better-than-expected
second-quarter results on Tuesday and said it would pay an
interim dividend of 0.13 euro per share.
SFR BOUYGUES TELECOM
French mobile operators SFR and Bouygues Telecom
on Monday said they had entered into exclusive talks to share
part of their mobile networks.
The much-awaited deal, which would help reduce costs, should
be reached before the end of the year, the two companies said.
VIVENDI
The French conglomerate announced that it was in exclusive
talks to sell its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom to
Dubai-based Etisalat in one of the biggest emerging
market deals this year.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................