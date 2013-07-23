Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures are up 0.4 percent at 0613 GMT

STMICROELECTRONICS

Europe's largest maker of semiconductors posted a second-quarter loss more than double that of a year earlier as it struggles with a softening smartphone market and an uncertain home economy.

KLEPIERRE

The French real-estate group, co-owned by Simon Property and BNP Paribas, said it was targeting higher-than-expected cash flows this year as its shopping malls resist Europe's slowdown.

GECINA

The Paris-listed real estate company raised its full-year target for asset sales to 850 million euros, taking into account its sale of four Club Med holiday villages announced earlier this month.

AIR FRANCE KLM

The Franco-Dutch airline company will announce new cost-cutting measures on Friday, when the firm publishes first half results, because short-distance flying in Europe is a problem, Air France KLM Vice-Chairman Peter Hartman was quoted as saying in an interview with Dutch financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad on Tuesday.

BINCKBANK

The Dutch online broker reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Tuesday and said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.13 euro per share.

SFR BOUYGUES TELECOM

French mobile operators SFR and Bouygues Telecom on Monday said they had entered into exclusive talks to share part of their mobile networks.

The much-awaited deal, which would help reduce costs, should be reached before the end of the year, the two companies said.

VIVENDI

The French conglomerate announced that it was in exclusive talks to sell its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom to Dubai-based Etisalat in one of the biggest emerging market deals this year.

