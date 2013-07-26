PARIS, July 26 - Below are company-related news and stories
from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the
region's markets or individual stocks.
VIVENDI
The entertainment group said it planned to sell 85 percent
of its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc to the video
games maker and its management for $8.2 billion, its second
blockbuster deal in the past week.
RENAULT
The French carmaker said it had increased first-half
profitability at the core manufacturing division despite falling
sales, riding out Europe's sustained market slump with new
models and firm hand on costs.
SAFRAN
The French aerospace group raised its full-year profit
forecast on Friday thanks to improved currency hedging and
lucrative aftermarket maintenance contracts.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The airline said it planned to introduce major new
cost-cutting measures in the autumn as Europe's weak economy
thwarts efforts to turn round its medium-haul and cargo
businesses.
LVMH, KERING
French luxury groups LVMH and Kering on Thursday reported a
pick-up in second-quarter sales, partly due to improved demand
in Europe and solid growth in Japan.
EADS
European aerospace group EADS is studying plans to
reorganize into three divisions under the Airbus brand in a
shake-up to be unveiled as early as next week, three sources
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
