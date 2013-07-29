PARIS, July 29 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures are up 0.3 percent at 0642 GMT
ESSILOR
PPG Industries will sell its 51 percent stake in
photochromic lens unit Transitions Optical to its partner,
France's Essilor for $1.73 billion, PPG said on Monday.[ID:
nL4N0FZ13O]
CAPGEMINI
The consulting and outsourcing services group said on Monday
it had signed an agreement, estimated at around $40 million, for
a smart meter program in the United States.
DANONE
The French food group said Europe showed early signs of
stabilisation in the second quarter notably in the core dairy
division, and it kept its full-year 2013 profit and sales
outlook.
JCDECAUX
The outdoor advertising group reported on Monday a 5.5
percent rise in first-half net profit and said it expects a
slight decrease in organic revenues in the third quarter.
ERAMET
The mining group recorded a loss in the first half of 2013,
hit by a drop in nickel prices, and said its operating results
in the second-half would be worse.
PUBLICIS
The French ad group and Omnicom plan to merge to
create the world's biggest advertising group, worth $35.1
billion, a tie-up that could spur rivals to do deals to keep
pace with big changes from technology and the Internet.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The carrier is in talks with German turnaround specialist
Intro Aviation to sell its CityJet regional airline, Hans Rudolf
Woehrl, co-founder of Intro Aviation, said.
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS
The French soccer team said it had signed financing deals
for the construction of a new stadium in the south-eastern
French town of Lyon with Vinci and Caisse des Depots.
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................