PARIS, July 30 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures are up 0.5 percent at 0619 GMT
VALEO
The French auto parts maker raised its full-year earnings
goal on Tuesday, predicting a European market stabilisaton later
this year after its operating income and sales advanced in the
first half.
DEXIA
The nationalised Franco-Belgian banking group on Tuesday
cancelled the planned 380-million-euro ($502.3 million) sale of
its asset management unit to Hong Kong-based investment firm GCS
capital.
EDF
The French utility raised its outlook for 2013 core profit
growth to at least three percent from a range of zero to three
percent profit due to strong performance of its nuclear fleet
and a renegotiation of gas contract prices in Italy.
AIR LIQUIDE
The French industrial gases group said it expects full-year
profit to rise "barring a degradation of the environment" after
a 4 percent drop in first-half profit.
ALCATEL LUCENT
The telecom equipment maker saw second-quarter revenue climb
1.9 percent to 3.61 billion euros ($4.78 billion)as strength in
its key U.S. market offset declines in all other regions.
Separately, Alcatel announced a plan to jointly invest with
Qualcomm Technologies Inc to develop the next generation of
'small cell' base stations aimed at improving wireless
connectivity in residential and business environments.
BOUYGUES
Bouygues Construction said it won a contract worth more than
100 million euros for the renovation of the luxury Hotel
Crillon, on the Place de la Concorde in Paris.
REMY COINTREAU
The French spirits group named Luca Marotta as chief
financial officer to replace Frederic Pflanz, who is due to
become chief executive of the company.
