(Adds details)
PARIS Aug 1 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures are up 0.2 pct by 0654 GMT.
SANOFI
Sanofi cut its 2013 earnings forecast as it reported a
steeper-than-expected decline in second-quarter profit, hit by
the tail-end effect of patent losses, currency fluctuations and
an inventory setback in Brazil
GDF Suez
French gas and power group GDF Suez GSZ.PA posted a 25
percent drop in first-half net profit and said it saw no sign of
improvement in the depressed market conditions for power
generation in Europe.
LEGRAND
France's Legrand stuck to its full-year sales and margin
targets on Thursday after it posted broadly flat first-half
profit.
SOCIETE GENERALE
France's No. 2 listed bank said second-quarter earnings more
than doubled after a surge in securities trading and a swing to
profit at its foreign retail operations defied Europe's slump.
EUTELSAT
France's Eutelsat Communications on Wednesday said it bought
Mexico's Satelites Mexicanos (Satmex) in a cash deal worth
$1.142 billion, including debt.
ARKEMA
Arkema on Thursday expressed caution about its financial
outlook for the year after posted a drop in underlying earning
and sales in the second quarter.
SCOR
French insurance group Scor on Thursday posted an 8.3
percent drop in first-half net profit, hit by floods in Europe
and Canada and tornadoes in the United States.
BIC
BIC posts 16 percent drop in first-half net income
Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra :
visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation:
view story .134 For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and
news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed
guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300
index.............................. DJ STOXX
index...................................... Top 10
STOXX sectors........................... Top 10
EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10
Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25
European pct gainers....................... Top 25
European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall
Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo
report............ FTSE 100............... London
report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt
market stories CAC-40................. Paris market
stories... World
Indices...................................... Reuters
survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western
European IPO diary.......................... European
Asset Allocation.........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities.....
World stock markets....
Main currency report:
Dollar/euro/yen........................................